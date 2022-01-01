Go
  • Angelo's Ristorante & Pizzeria

Please Be patient Sometimes Food takes Longer than expected

237 Main St

Popular Items

Alfredo*$13.50
Cream, Butter, and Parmigianino Reggiano
Meatball$1.95
House Ground All beef Meatballs
Large Pizza$15.50
Mini Arancini$2.25
Mini Rice balls Filled with Beef Meat Sauce, Peas, Mozzarella and Fried
Ceasar Salad
Small Pizza$12.00
Pasta Chicken Broccoli*
Pan Roasted Chicken & Broccoli, In a Garlic, white wine cheese sauce also Available Alfredo sauce
Bolognese*
Chicken Parmigiana pasta$17.50
Made Daily Chicken Cutlets Fried and Topped with Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese Baked in the Oven Served with Choice Of Pasta
House Salad
Stoneham MA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
