DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE

Welcome to Angelo’s Taverna, a continued tradition of great food and welcoming hospitality! We are proud to be serving many of the menu items that have become favorites over the years as well as new dishes that offer our guests delicious options. Our oyster bar is shucking away fresh oysters from the west and east coast offering the best pricing in Denver, hands down! We are also grilling up our oysters with our signature Breckenridge Bourbon chipotle butter as well as Original with garlic and Pecorino Romano and Bacon and Gorgonzola. Come in and see us, we are looking forward to it!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

620 E 6th Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1942 reviews)

Popular Items

Small 12" Pizza$11.00
12" Pizza
Large 16" Pizza$15.00
16" Pizza
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine, croutons, roasted garlic-parmigiano dressing
House Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, tomato, peppers, red onion, cucumber, croutons
Garlic Bread with Marinara$4.75
with marinara
Chicken Parmesan$16.75
Lightly breaded chicken, prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella, and side of spaghetti
Tiramisu$7.00
Homemade recipe
Pasta$13.75
choice of spaghetti, fettuccine, linguine, pappardelle, penne, risotto, gnocchi. GLUTEN FREE fettuccine or rigatoni add $3. Comes with choice of meatball or sausage
Vodka Penne$14.75
Garlic, red pepper, marinara, cream, parmesan
Pappardelle Bolognese$16.75
Homemade pappardelle, traditional pork sauce with cream & parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Corkage Fee
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

620 E 6th Ave

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
