DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
Welcome to Angelo’s Taverna, a continued tradition of great food and welcoming hospitality! We are proud to be serving many of the menu items that have become favorites over the years as well as new dishes that offer our guests delicious options. Our oyster bar is shucking away fresh oysters from the west and east coast offering the best pricing in Denver, hands down! We are also grilling up our oysters with our signature Breckenridge Bourbon chipotle butter as well as Original with garlic and Pecorino Romano and Bacon and Gorgonzola. Come in and see us, we are looking forward to it!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
620 E 6th Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
620 E 6th Ave
Denver CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Odyssey Italian restaurant and wine bar
Italian Restaurant
Luca
A neighborhood gem serving rustic, wood-fired Italian dishes. Handmade pastas, hand tossed pizzas, house made cheese and house cured salumi are among the nods to Chef Frank Bonanno's Sicilian roots.
Patterson Inn
A quiet destination is a Historic Property in Capitol Hill. This is a reservation only establishment. Please visit our website or reserve now on Open Table.
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
We’re a passionate group of winemakers and restaurateurs. In 2015 we embarked on an endeavor to bring an exceptional & innovative wine experience to the Front Range. As a négociant winery we began working with winemakers and growers from prominent regions around the country - sourcing grapes, juice, and finished wine to make our brand of Carboy wine. As we’ve grown so has our commitment to Colorado viticulture. Three locations later, we're now embarking on a greater mission; to elevate Colorado wine to the next level and grow the amazing wine industry in the Centennial State. Working hand-in-hand with our grower partners in the Grand Valley, our harvests continue to grow and showcase the immense possibilities in Colorado winemaking.