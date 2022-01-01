Go
Toast

Angelo's Pizzeria

Come in and Enjoy!

110 shallotte crossing suite d-3

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SM Classico$11.00
Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.
Rigatoni Rustica*$22.00
Chicken and Shrimp with sundried tomatoes, mushrooms & a balsamic cream sauce
L Eggplant Lasagna$12.00
Freshly breaded eggplant layered with ricotta, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce
Lasagna*$19.00
Fresh pasta sheets layered with Bolognese & Besciamella.
LG Classico$16.00
Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.
Meatball$3.00
Our House made meatball with marinara sauce.
Cheese Calzone$11.00
Fresh dough filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheeses with your choice of one filling.
Fried Mozzarella$10.00
Freshly Battered mozzarella
Fettuccini Alfredo*$17.00
Fettuccine pasta with a classic homemade sauce
Sm Salad$4.50
Fresh iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, olives and onions, served with your choice of dressing
See full menu

Location

110 shallotte crossing suite d-3

Shallotte NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tee Time Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Amelia's Grille-OIB

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Macie & Ethels Kitchen- Holden Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston