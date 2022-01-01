Go
Toast

Angelo's

Generations-old recipes define this lively old-school, family-run, kid-friendly Italian spot. Cooking it old-school, but keeping it new-school for the past 98 years! Order takeout and experience the tradition!

141 Atwells Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Eggplant Parmesan$15.25
Our original pan fried eggplant recipe (not deep fried), finished with melted mozzarella cheese and Angelo's house gravy
Pastine
Our famous Pastine Soup. Chicken broth-based with pastine noodles available in a pint or quart.
Veal Parmesan$19.99
Tender veal cutlet, hand pounded, breaded, and fried until golden brown, finished with melted mozzarella cheese and Angelo's house gravy
Meatballs & French Fries$7.35
A 1924 original - homemade meatballs with a little side of french fries!
Pasta with Sauce (Full Order)
A full order of pasta topped with the sauce of your choosing!
House Salad
A bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives. and shredded carrots
Chicken Parmesan$15.99
Only the finest, freshest chicken breast, butterflied, hand pounded, breaded, and fried, finished with melted mozzarella cheese and Angelo's house gravy
> Bread
One slice of bread per entree.
French Fries$6.25
Fresh cut french fries, never frozen, then fried twice for exceptional taste.
> Extra Bread$0.55
See full menu

Location

141 Atwells Avenue

Providence RI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Murphy's

No reviews yet

Irish Pub featuring a N.Y. style Deli, American Grill, and Irish Pub food.

The Stable - Providence, RI

No reviews yet

Res American Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Durk's Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Rhode Island's Finest Barbecue and American Whiskey Bar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston