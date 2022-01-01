Angelo's
Generations-old recipes define this lively old-school, family-run, kid-friendly Italian spot. Cooking it old-school, but keeping it new-school for the past 98 years! Order takeout and experience the tradition!
141 Atwells Avenue
Providence RI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
