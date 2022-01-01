Go
Toast

Angelo's To Go

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD

126 NE 2nd St • $

Avg 4.7 (246 reviews)

Popular Items

Spaghetti & Meatballs Entrée$11.99
Hand Rolled Meatballs Served Over Spaghetti with Homemade Marinara and a Sprinkle of Parmesan Cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo$10.99
Made-to-Order Alfredo Sauce Tossed with Imported Fettuccine and Topped with Fried or Baked Chicken
Iron (Wo)man Pasta Entrée$12.99
Your Choice of Zucchini Noodles (GF) or Garlic Roasted Spaghetti Squash (GF) Tossed in Fat Free Marinara Sauce with Low Fat Ground Turkey.
Chicken Parmesan Entrée$14.99
Hand Pounded Chicken Breast Fried to Perfection and Served Over Spaghetti. Topped with Marinara Sauce and Creamy Mozzarella.
Johnny O's Philly Cheesesteak$15.99
Paper Thin Sliced Choice Ribeye, Cooked Traditionally and Topped with Philly Style Onions and Cheez Whiz.
Eggplant Parmesan Entrée$12.99
Fried Skinless Eggplant Layered with Homemade Marinara and Mozzarella. Presented Over Spaghetti and Topped Marinara and Creamy Mozzarella.
Handmade Cannoli$1.50
1 Cannoli
Fried Zucchini Chips$3.99
Flash Fried and Served with Our Homemade Marinara Sauce
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Italian Bread Cubes and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese. Topped with Your Choice of Hand Breaded or Baked Chicken. Served with a Side of Our Homemade Eggless Caesar Dressing.
Build Your Own Pasta$9.99
Choose a Pasta. Choose a Sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

126 NE 2nd St

Boca Raton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sloan's Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Subculture Boca Raton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Locale

No reviews yet

New American with a Latin Flair!
Our mission is to serve extraordinary products in a unique place with passion and personality in order to provide you with an unforgettable experience.

Strikes Cigar Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston