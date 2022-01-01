Go
Angel's Icehouse

WE ARE HERE and WE ARE OPEN!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

21815 Hwy 71 W • $$

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
lettuce - tomato - onion - pickle - mustard
10 Wings$18.50
Angel Cheese Burger$13.00
lettuce - tomato - onion - pickle - mustard
Large Queso$9.00
Angel Burger$12.00
lettuce - tomato - onion - pickle - mustard
Bacon Mushroom Swiss$14.00
lettuce - tomato - onion - pickle - mustard
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner$16.00
texas toast - two sides - side gravy
Chicken Fried Chicken Strips$15.00
fries & gravy
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
lettuce - tomato - mayo

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

21815 Hwy 71 W

Spicewood TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

