Angels 1376 Palmer Restaurant
Fresh made to order craft breakfast & lunch! Creative daily specials, soups & muffins plus so much more!
1376 Main St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1376 Main St
Palmer MA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Echo Hill Orchards Winery & Distillery
Try our wines and moonshines, made right here at Echo Hill Orchards!
Torta Brick Oven Pizza
Come in and enjoy some of the best Authentic Italian Brick oven pizza, grinders and fresh salads in the area.
House of Pizza and Wings
Come in and enjoy!
Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!