Chicken tenders in Angier

Angier restaurants
Angier restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Two Cousins Pizza image

FRENCH FRIES

Two Cousins Pizza

559 N Raleigh St, Angier

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$7.75
Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries$7.75
More about Two Cousins Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Off the hog

204 Braxtonwood Drive, Angier

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Chicken Tender Plate$14.99
Pork / Chicken Tender Combo Plate$16.99
More about Off the hog

