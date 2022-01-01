Angies Lighthouse Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
833 hwy 58
Location
833 hwy 58
Cape Cateret NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
VFW Post 9960
Come in and enjoy!!
Whiskey Bravo’s Coastal Chophouse
Offering a variety of steaks, seafood and coastal cuisines. Located in Star Hill Golf Course, Cape Carteret NC.
Shark's Den Sports Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Shark’s Den Sports Bar & Grill
Love at 1st BITE!