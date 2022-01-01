Go
Angie's Pizza

We are one of the last Family pizza shop's around. We are now in our 4th generation of ownership, simple put we everyone is family. As we say we are a PIZZA FAMILY- Form homemade sauce that cooks for hours to fresh dough that's made daily. ONLY fresh ingredients use to make every pizza. Our Oven is a one of a kind with 60 plus years of experiences.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

6932 Hillside Rd • $

Avg 4 (172 reviews)

Popular Items

Dill Drill
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$5.50
Medium$11.75
Large$14.75
16 inches of our freshly made dough, choose your favorite toppings or choose one of our specialty pizza's
Veggie
This is not the veggie pizza your thinking of. This is Angie's Veggie- Garlic butter base topped with provolone cheese, Spinach, broccoli, tomato's, ricotta cheese. If you are feeling crazy- We dare you to add BACON
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6932 Hillside Rd

Independence OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
