Angies Pizza

25 Roosevelt Ave

Popular Items

2L Diet Coke$4.29
Sm Athenian$15.79
Sliced tomato, ricotta, spinach, artichoke hearts
Sm Acropolis$15.79
Chicken, broccoli, garlic, basil
Roast Beef Panini$15.99
8oz house made roast beef, grilled onions, Swiss cheese & creamy garlic dressing w/french fries & coleslaw
Angie's Power Salad$15.99
Mixed greens, baby spinach, ancient grains, avocado, fresh mozzarella, red onions, cucumbers, balsamic reduction, sunflower seeds
2L Ginger Ale$4.29
Sm Four Cheese Special$15.79
Mozzarella, ricotta, feta, pecorino
Can Coke$1.79
20 oz. Coke$2.39
Tuna Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, banana peppers topped with tuna salad
Location

25 Roosevelt Ave

Mystic CT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

