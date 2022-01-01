Go
Toast

Angio's Italian Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.3 (448 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian Chef Salad$8.99
Large 2 Topping$14.14
Carryout Special Only. No Exceptions.
Dipping Sauce$0.65
Large Cheese 13"$15.99
Cheese Stix$7.99
Chicken Alfredo$10.99
Fish and Sides$12.49
Large Drinks$2.89
Tossed Salad$4.95
Fish Sandwich$8.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy

Louisville KY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Impellizzeri's Pizza

No reviews yet

Louisville's Original Homemade Pizza and Pasta Kitchen.

Barcelona Bistro Bar

No reviews yet

Authentic cuisine from Spain.
Tues-Sat , 4pm-8pm
Sunday, 11am-2pm

Saint Michael's Catholic Church

No reviews yet

Large Catholic community with AMAZING fish fries! Come check out out!
Friday 4:30pm to 8pm

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston