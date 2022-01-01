Angio's Italian Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1915 Blankenbaker Pkwy
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Impellizzeri's Pizza
Louisville's Original Homemade Pizza and Pasta Kitchen.
Barcelona Bistro Bar
Authentic cuisine from Spain.
Tues-Sat , 4pm-8pm
Sunday, 11am-2pm
Saint Michael's Catholic Church
Large Catholic community with AMAZING fish fries! Come check out out!
Friday 4:30pm to 8pm
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!