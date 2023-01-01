Anglers Riverfront Restaurant - 3363 Old Highway 191
Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
3363 Old Highway 191, Island Park ID 83429
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TRs burgers and brats - 311 N. Canyon
No Reviews
311 N. Canyon West Yellowstone, MT 59758
View restaurant
Squatchee's - 3841 Sawtelle Meadows Dr
No Reviews
3372 US Route 20 Last Chance, ID 83429
View restaurant