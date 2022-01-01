Angola restaurants you'll love

Angola restaurants
Toast
  Angola

Angola's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Angola restaurants

Toasted Hog image

TACOS • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Toasted Hog

9299 Erie Road, Angola

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cluckin' Hog$10.00
Juicy Marinated Chicken, Seasoned Rice, Salsa Verde, Avacado Crema and Pickled Onions
Basic Hog$9.00
It’s Taco Tuesday! Seasoned Ground Beef, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Lettuce, and Cheddar Cheese.
Extras (Great for Kids!)
Add a side of chips and a cup of our queso, a crispy chicken quesadilla, or some of our many other mouth-watering extras to your order!
More about Toasted Hog
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pat's Pizzeria

8923 Erie Road, Angola

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
20 Jumbo Wings or Boneless$22.95
20 Jumbo wings or Boneless wings your choice of sauce, 1-blue cheese.
10 Jumbo Wings or Boneless$12.50
10 Jumbo wings or Boneless wings your choice of sauce, 1- blue cheese.
Single Chicken Finger$12.95
5 Chicken fingers, steak cut fries, blue cheese, celery
More about Pat's Pizzeria
The Beach Club image

 

The Beach Club

8934 Lake Shore Road, Angola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHICKEN FINGERS$13.00
PIZZA LOGS$11.00
More about The Beach Club

