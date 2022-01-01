Angola restaurants you'll love
Angola's top cuisines
Must-try Angola restaurants
More about Toasted Hog
TACOS • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Toasted Hog
9299 Erie Road, Angola
|Popular items
|Cluckin' Hog
|$10.00
Juicy Marinated Chicken, Seasoned Rice, Salsa Verde, Avacado Crema and Pickled Onions
|Basic Hog
|$9.00
It’s Taco Tuesday! Seasoned Ground Beef, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Lettuce, and Cheddar Cheese.
|Extras (Great for Kids!)
Add a side of chips and a cup of our queso, a crispy chicken quesadilla, or some of our many other mouth-watering extras to your order!
More about Pat's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pat's Pizzeria
8923 Erie Road, Angola
|Popular items
|20 Jumbo Wings or Boneless
|$22.95
20 Jumbo wings or Boneless wings your choice of sauce, 1-blue cheese.
|10 Jumbo Wings or Boneless
|$12.50
10 Jumbo wings or Boneless wings your choice of sauce, 1- blue cheese.
|Single Chicken Finger
|$12.95
5 Chicken fingers, steak cut fries, blue cheese, celery