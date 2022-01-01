Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Angola

Angola restaurants
Angola restaurants that serve tacos

Toasted Hog image

TACOS • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Toasted Hog

9299 Erie Road, Angola

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco
Taco in a Bag
More about Toasted Hog
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pat's Pizzeria

8923 Erie Road, Angola

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$11.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, marinated chicken, cheddar cheese, black olives. Served in a tortilla bowl with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Taco Pizza Small$18.95
Taco sauce, taco meat , mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese.
Topped with lettuce, tomato and black olives.
Served with a side of hot sauce.
Taco Stromboli$15.95
Taco Sauce, taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese.
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes.
Side of mild sauce
More about Pat's Pizzeria

Chicken Tenders

