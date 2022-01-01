Tacos in Angola
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pat's Pizzeria
8923 Erie Road, Angola
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$11.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, marinated chicken, cheddar cheese, black olives. Served in a tortilla bowl with a side of sour cream and salsa.
|Taco Pizza Small
|$18.95
Taco sauce, taco meat , mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese.
Topped with lettuce, tomato and black olives.
Served with a side of hot sauce.
|Taco Stromboli
|$15.95
Taco Sauce, taco meat, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese.
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes.
Side of mild sauce