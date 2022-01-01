Angora Cafe

Go
Angora Café the name of the quality food for years. Being located across from the Boston University west campus, the European style cafe & restaurant caters to a variety of customers of all ages. What makes Angora Café famous is it's history, it's location and it's great menu.
Angora Café serves the best quality food for the lovers of Mediterranean cuisine. The menu is for everyone. Angora Café has variety of food but basically we are famous for our frozen yogurt, custom salads, and roll-ups. We recently added Panini sandwiches and Flat Bread Pizzas.
The most important thing for us is to serve quality healthy food. We constantly try to create the most healthy combinations for our menu selection. The secret of the taste is the use of some imported products in our gourmet selection.
We would like to see you stop by and experience something different, but let us warn you that it is not going to be easy to decide what to eat so take your time and enjoy.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Popular Items

Falafel Florentine$7.40
Our own baked Falafel with spinach accent, fresh tomatoes, roasted peppers and broccoli,
feta cheese and hummus.
Bowl Choose: arcadia greens, romaine, shredded kale or baby spinach.
Wrap: Pita bread or honey wheat tortilla, wrapped with romaine lettuce.
Crispy Grilled Panini Choose: italian panini bread or whole grain and mozzarella cheese
Sunny California$7.90
Turkey, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, tomato and baby spinach.
Bowl Choose: arcadia greens, romaine, shredded kale or baby spinach, and red onions.
Wrap: Pita bread or honey wheat tortilla.
Crispy Grilled Panini: Italian panini bread or whole grain.
Peppery Polo$7.90
Oven roasted chicken, roasted peppers and broccoli, mozzarella cheese and pesto.
Bowl: Choose: mesclun, romaine, shredded kale or baby spinach.
Wrap: Pita bread or honey wheat tortilla, wrapped with romaine lettuce.
Crispy Grilled Panini Choose: italian panini bread or whole grain.
Best Bite Burger$7.40
Falafel garden burger, tomato, and romain lettuce.
238 calories > 7g fat, 2g sat. fat, 16g carb, 22g protein.
BBQ Chicken Flatbread$8.90
Roasted BBQ chicken, tomatoes, spinach, feta and mozzarella cheese. 386 calories > 15g fat, 6g sat. fat, 20g carb, 37g protein.
Chocolate Filled Cookies$1.62
Great Caesar w/chic$7.40
Oven roasted chicken, tomatoes, our homemade crunchy pita chips, parmesan cheese, and creamy caesar dressing.\t\t\t\t\t
Salad Bowl Romaine lettuce.
Wrap: Pita bread or honey wheat tortilla, wrapped with romaine lettuce.
Crispy Grilled Panini Choose: italian panini bread or whole grain.
Create Your Own$5.95
Reg/Vanilla$4.25
Reg/Choc$4.25
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

1024-A Commonwealth Avenue

Boston MA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
