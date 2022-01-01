Go
Toast
  • /
  • Buffalo
  • /
  • Angry Buffalo @ The Rose Garden

Angry Buffalo @ The Rose Garden

Come in and enjoy!

2753 Wehrle Dr

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2753 Wehrle Dr

Williamsville NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bar Bill

No reviews yet

One of the most popular wing spots in Western New York.

Steel Leaf Brewing Company

No reviews yet

www.steelleafbrewing.com

Duffs Famous Wings

No reviews yet

Great Wings, Great Pizza, Great Burgers and More!

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

No reviews yet

Serving WNY's best Pizza & Boneless Wings since 97!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston