The Angry Donut Kitchen, is not your typical donut shop or café. We specialize in artisanal style brioche donuts. Topped with traditional toppings and some that are out of this world! Everything we serve is made from scratch. We offer some of the best pastries, breakfast sandwiches, coffees, lattes and more!
42 Inn Street
Newburyport MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
