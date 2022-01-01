Go
The Angry Donut Kitchen

The Angry Donut Kitchen, is not your typical donut shop or café. We specialize in artisanal style brioche donuts. Topped with traditional toppings and some that are out of this world! Everything we serve is made from scratch. We offer some of the best pastries, breakfast sandwiches, coffees, lattes and more!

42 Inn Street

Popular Items

Fruity Pebble$4.00
Iced Coffee
Our version of cold brew. We use the Japanese method for our iced coffee. Which is a more concentrated brewed coffee slowly over ice. Creates a more creamy, less bitter coffee!
Angry Egg Sandwich$5.00
Raspberry Jelly$4.50
Vanilla Glaze$3.50
Chocolate Sea Salt$4.00
Toasted Coconut$4.00
Chocolate with Vanilla Glaze$3.50
Hot Coffee
The best brewed coffee you might ever have. Our coffee is roasted specifically for us. We use a local roaster out of New Hampshire.
Cinnamon Sugar$3.50
Location

42 Inn Street

Newburyport MA

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
