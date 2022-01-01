Go
Angry Horse Eatery

1 Superior Dr.

Popular Items

Angry Horse Wings$14.00
BBQ, Nashville Hot, Buffalo, Buttermilk Ranch, Blue Cheese
14" Cheese Pizza$16.00
San Marzano marinara, mozzarella cheese, mixed herbs
The Club Panini$15.00
Chicken strips on-the-fly, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bacon, american cheese, avocado, lemon mayo, amoroso roll
The Wedge$14.00
Cubed iceberg lettuce, pickled red onion, applewood smoked bacon, heriloom cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
Philly Pita$15.00
Fresh to order bread, Boulder Valley ribeye, fresh peppers, cremimi mushrooms, red onion, pepperjack cheese, garlic parmesan mayo
The Stable Cheeseburger$14.00
Smashed, Boulder Valley beef patty, american cheese, parmesan mayo, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, Angry pickles, brioche bun
12" Superior Pizza$15.00
San Marzano marinara, fresh Polidori pepperoni, applewood smoked bacon, cremini mushrooms, red bell pepper, jalapeno pepper, mozzarella cheese
Takeout

Location

1 Superior Dr.

Superior CO

Sunday9:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:30 am
