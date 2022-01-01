Go
Angry Troll Brewing

Pub and Brewery located on the banks of the Yadkin River in Elkin, NC. Wood fired pizza, famous wings, burgers, salads, apps and more. Your neighborhood hangout.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

222 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.8 (266 reviews)

Popular Items

Ranch$0.60
Philly Cheesesteak$9.99
Shaved steak with chopped onions, banana peppers, red bell peppers, pickled chiles, served on a bun and topped with house-made queso
Spinach Artichoke Dip$7.99
Topped with cheese and served hot with tortilla chips
Wood Fired Pretzel$9.99
Bavarian style Giant pretzel. Served with our house-made queso and mustard
Pub Burger$8.99
Locally raised beef with American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and onion
6 Wings$8.99
12" Cheese Pizza$11.00
Marinara base with with a blend of our house-made mozzarella, parmesan and smoked provolone
Large Fry$5.99
Served with a side of ranch dressing.
Add our house-made queso cheese & bacon or chili for an additional $2.99
12 Wings$16.99
6 Boneless$8.99
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

222 E Main St

Elkin NC

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
