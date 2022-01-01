Go
Toast

AngryOwl

El Paso Proud! El Paso is a melting pot of cultures from Texas, Mexico & New Mexico. We embrace the uniqueness of our City's culture & cuisine. Stuff Your Beak with our Famous Burgers & Sandwiches and wash it down with one (or three) of our Amazing Margaritas or a Pint from our Regional Draft Beer Selections!

4799 N Mesa Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bowl Tortilla Soup$5.50
8 ounces of chopped chicken, veggies, cilantro & southwest spices topped with avocado, sour cream, crispy tortilla strips & mixed cheeses
Plain Jane$12.00
Two seasoned, hand-formed patties served on a toasted Kaiser roll, a basic burger with all the fixings (comes with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle)
Mushroom Jack$14.50
Two seasoned, hand-formed patties served on a toasted Kaiser roll with sautéed fresh mushrooms & creamy jack cheese (comes with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle)
Chicken Quesadillas$11.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, melted jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips & drizzled with chipotle ranch
La Tuna Tuna Sandwich$19.00
Blackened & seared all natural, wild caught Yellowfin Ahi tuna steak (served rare unless you tell us), fresh avocado, pico de gallo, ginger & wasabi with a sweet & savory drizzle served open-faced on a toasted Kaiser roll
Stuffed Jalapeños$10.50
Lightly fried bacon-wrapped fresh jalapeño peppers stuffed with cheddar & cream cheeses, served with house-made ranch dressing
Green Chile Philly$14.50
Thin-sliced & chopped steak, onions, mushrooms, jack cheese, fire-roasted Hatch green chile & fresh jalapeño slices on a toasted hoagie
Bowl Green Chile Potato$5.50
(A tip of the hat to Jaxon's) 8 ounces of house-made Creamy potato chowder with fire-roasted Hatch green chile & topped with crispy tortilla strips & mixed cheeses
Angry Owl$16.00
Two seasoned, hand-formed patties served on a toasted Kaiser roll with Fire-roasted Hatch green chile, fresh jalapeño slices, pico de gallo & ghost pepper cheese served with a toreado (comes with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle)
Hatch Green Chile Burger$14.50
Two seasoned, hand-formed patties served on a toasted Kaiser roll with Fire-roasted Hatch Green chile & pepper-jack cheese (comes with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle)
See full menu

Location

4799 N Mesa Street

El Paso TX

Sunday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scenic's Bar N Kitchen

No reviews yet

Bar and Restaurant located off Mesa and Executive! We offer great burgers, grilled wings, chuco eats, and herbivore items on our menu! Ask us about our daily specials on cocktails & food!
Cheers!

Poke 3

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mariscos Culiacan West

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Union Drafthouse Sunland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston