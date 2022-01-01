Go
Anh's Kitchen

855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2

Popular Items

Grilled Pork Banh Mi$10.00
Served with pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, butter and pate
Pho Tai$13.50
Rare Beef
Saigon Noodles$15.00
Turmeric flavored glass noodles with pork, shrimp, egg, and onions
Anh's Fried Rice$15.00
Shrimp, chicken, Pork, Chinese sausage, egg, carrot, and green pea
Pad Thai$16.00
Rice noodle with egg in a sweet and tangy sauce served with bean sprouts and peanuts
Vegetarian Pho$14.00
Tofu, bok choy, broccoli, carrot, and napa cabbage
Crispy Imperial Roll$9.50
Egg Roll with shrimp, pork, taro, carrots, woodier mushroom, and glass noodle served with vermicelli noodles, lettuce, and house sauce
Pho Combo$14.50
Rare Beef, Brisket and Meatballs
Shrimp Spring Roll$8.50
Rice paper mixed greens, mint, cilantro and served with house peanut sauce
Pho Chicken$13.50
Chicken breast with chicken broth
855 PEACHTREE ST NE STE 2

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
