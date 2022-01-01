Go
Toast

Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats

Ani Ramen House

230 Vesey St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Don Chicken Bowl$9.00
a perfect starter . . . soy-glazed chicken on top of steamed white rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables + kale with miso dressing
Chicken Karaage$9.00
Boneless Japanese style fried chicken thigh
See full menu

Location

230 Vesey St

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Da Claudio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Crown Shy

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hummus and Pita Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston