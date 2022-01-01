Go
Toast

Ani Ramen Larchmont

Come in and enjoy!

1943 Palmer Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pork Buns$9.00
Pork Belly, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Shoyu Ramen$16.00
classic chicken broth, shoyu tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, scallions, black garlic oil
Chef's Special Ramen$16.00
Stamina Ramen, our version features classic chicken broth, shoyu tare (base) enriched with chili paste, chives, garlic, ginger, onion, lemongrass, and shallot, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, and scallions.
Soy Glazed Chicken Buns$9.00
soy-glazed chicken, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Don Chicken Bowl$9.00
a perfect starter . . . soy-glazed chicken on top of steamed white rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables + kale with miso dressing
Ani Salad$9.00
kale + crispy tofu + pickled vegetables + yuzu sesame dressing
Chicken Karaage$9.00
Boneless Japanese style fried chicken thigh
Vegan Ramen$16.00
vegetable broth, sesame shoyu tare, roasted shiitake mushrooms, carrots and onions, topped with tofu, cabbage, scallions, and chives.
Tofu Buns$9.00
Tofu, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Spicy Miso Ramen$16.00
classic chicken broth, miso tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, & scallions, roasted chili oil
See full menu

Location

1943 Palmer Ave

Larchmont NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Longfords Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Longfords Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont

No reviews yet

Mexican Cuisine and Tequila Bar, serving Westchester since 1992!

The Grange

No reviews yet

Grange (noun): a gathering place centered around food; a hub for social activities, community service, and political lobbying.
Welcome to The Grange Larchmont. We are grateful to be open to serve you!
We called ourselves The Grange because we wanted our airy café to be a place for the community to gather to eat, socialize and make plans. In the midst of a pandemic, that part of our mission is temporarily on hold -- we hope not for long. In the meantime, you can order takeout from us and dine al fresco.
We offer a curated breakfast and lunch menu of sandwiches and salads, sweet treats, coffee, tea, and bubble tea--an antidote to these times if ever there were one.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston