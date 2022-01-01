Go
Ani Ramen House

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

149 Maplewood Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (2368 reviews)

Popular Items

Chef's Special Ramen$16.00
Stamina Ramen, our version features classic chicken broth, shoyu tare (base) enriched with chili paste, chives, garlic, ginger, onion, lemongrass, and shallot, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, and scallions.
Shrimp Buns$9.00
Crispy Panko Shrimp, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Pork Buns$9.00
Pork Belly, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Shoyu Ramen$16.00
classic chicken broth, shoyu tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, scallions, black garlic oil
Vegan Ramen$16.00
vegetable broth, sesame shoyu tare, roasted shiitake mushrooms, carrots and onions, topped with tofu, cabbage, scallions, and chives.
Spicy Miso Ramen$16.00
classic chicken broth, miso tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, & scallions, roasted chili oil
Side Kae Dama$3.00
extra noodles, fresh from Sun Noodle
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

149 Maplewood Ave

Maplewood NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
