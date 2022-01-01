Go
Ani Ramen House

slurp. sip. repeat.

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

511 Bloomfield Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1623 reviews)

Popular Items

Shoyu Ramen$16.00
classic chicken broth, shoyu tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, scallions, black garlic oil
Shrimp Buns$9.00
Crispy Panko Shrimp, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Chef's Special Ramen$16.00
Stamina Ramen, our version features classic chicken broth, shoyu tare (base) enriched with chili paste, chives, garlic, ginger, onion, lemongrass, and shallot, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, and scallions.
Pork Buns$9.00
Pork Belly, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Spicy Miso Ramen$16.00
classic chicken broth, miso tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, & scallions, roasted chili oil
Vegan Ramen$16.00
vegetable broth, sesame shoyu tare, roasted shiitake mushrooms, carrots and onions, topped with tofu, cabbage, scallions, and chives.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

511 Bloomfield Ave

Montclair NJ

Sunday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
