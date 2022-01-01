Go
Ani Ramen House

37 Easton Ave

New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Popular Items

Spicy Miso Ramen$16.00
classic chicken broth, miso tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, & scallions, roasted chili oil
Vegan Ramen$16.00
vegetable broth, sesame shoyu tare, roasted shiitake mushrooms, carrots and onions, topped with tofu, cabbage, scallions, and chives.
Side Kae Dama$3.00
extra noodles, fresh from Sun Noodle
Pork Buns$9.00
Pork Belly, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Don Pork Bowl$9.00
a perfect starter . . . pulled pork on top of steamed white rice, sake soy glaze, pickled vegetables + kale with miso dressing
Shoyu Ramen$16.00
classic chicken broth, shoyu tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, scallions, black garlic oil
Chef's Special Ramen$16.00
Stamina Ramen, our version features classic chicken broth, shoyu tare (base) enriched with chili paste, chives, garlic, ginger, onion, lemongrass, and shallot, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, and scallions.
Shrimp Buns$9.00
Crispy Panko Shrimp, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Tofu Buns$9.00
Tofu, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Chicken Karaage$10.00
Boneless Japanese style fried chicken thigh
All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

37 Easton Ave, New Brunswick NJ 08901

