Ani Ramen House

traditional Japanese ramen and izakaya style small plates

210 Hudson Street

Popular Items

Edamame$7.00
chili charred + sea salt
Chef's Special Ramen$16.00
Stamina Ramen, our version features classic chicken broth, shoyu tare (base) enriched with chili paste, chives, garlic, ginger, onion, lemongrass, and shallot, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, and scallions.
Vegan Ramen$16.00
vegetable broth, sesame shoyu tare, roasted shiitake mushrooms, carrots and onions, topped with tofu, cabbage, scallions, and chives.
Shrimp Buns$9.00
Crispy Panko Shrimp, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Chicken Karaage$9.00
Boneless Japanese style fried chicken thigh
Shoyu Ramen$16.00
classic chicken broth, shoyu tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, scallions, black garlic oil
Pork Buns$9.00
Pork Belly, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Spicy Miso Ramen$16.00
classic chicken broth, miso tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, & scallions, roasted chili oil
Location

Jersey City NJ

Jersey City NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
