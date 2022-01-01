animal Restaurant
435 North Fairfax
Location
435 North Fairfax
Las Angeles CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Melrose Bite
Kosher LA Certified. Come in and enjoy our Wings, Thighs and Fried Chicken Sandwich.
Slammer's Cafe
Wood Grilled Vegetables & Meats, Rice Bowls, Bahn Mi Sandwiches, & Salads powered by high quality local ingredients & recipes of South East Asia
Extra Market, Inc.
Restaurant & Market offering a selection of Plant-Based Burgers, Sides and Salads. Made with Love, Peace & Happiness.™
Cofax Coffee
Breakfast burritos, coffee and donuts.