Animo Juice and Burrito Bar

Live Well.
Eat Well.

210 Kings Hwy E



Popular Items

Regular Wheat Wrap Haight & Ashbury$13.25
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Choice of Protein, Pico, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Sizzle
Small Side Bag Organic GF Blue Corn Chips$0.99
16oz Chocolate Thunder$7.00
Choice of Milk
Chocolate Protein
Peanut Butter
Banana
Chia Seed
Tahini Caesar Salad$9.50
Kale, Red Pepper, Shredded Carrots, Roasted Chickpeas, Pumpkin Seeds
Tahini Caesar Dressing
Regular Wheat Wrap Mission$7.00
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Choice of Salsa
Harvest Veggie Salad$10.00
Kale, Roasted Sweet Potato, Carrots and Beets, Cranberries, Pumpkin Seed
Balsamic Dressing
House Salad$9.00
Green Leaf Lettuce, Baby Spinach, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Purple Cabbage, Shredded Carrot, Hemp Seed, Pumpkin Seed/ Animo Vinaigrette
Frozen Whipped Banana$4.00
Border Salad$9.00
Green Leaf Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
Cilantro Lime Dressing
Small Wheat Wrap Mission$5.50
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Choice of Salsa
Location

210 Kings Hwy E

Haddonfield NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
