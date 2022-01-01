Go
Animo Juice & Burrito Bar

Live Well.
Eat Well.

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

1701 Arch St • $$

Avg 4.5 (703 reviews)

Popular Items

12oz Green Ginger$6.40
Ginger, Celery, Leafy Greens, Cucumber, Apple
Border Salad$9.00
Green Leaf Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
Cilantro Lime Dressing
Harvest Veggie Salad$10.00
Kale, Roasted Sweet Potato, Onions, Carrots and Beets, Cranberries, Pumpkin Seed
Balsamic Dressing
House Salad$9.00
Green Leaf Lettuce, Baby Spinach, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Purple Cabbage, Shredded Carrot, Hemp Seed, Pumpkin Seed/ Animo Vinaigrette
Small Bowl Bank Street (GF)$8.00
Choice of Protein, Rice, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Cilantro Lime Dressing
Regular Wheat Wrap Haight & Ashbury$13.25
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Choice of Protein, Pico, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Sizzle
Regular Wheat Wrap Southwestern$12.00
Rice, Cheese, Choice of Protein, Chipotle Salsa, Sour Cream, Fajita Style Veggies
Regular Bowl Southwestern (GF)$12.00
Rice, Cheese, Choice of Protein, Chipotle Salsa, Sour Cream, Fajita Style Veggies
Tahini Caesar Salad$9.50
Kale, Red Pepper, Shredded Carrots, Roasted Chickpeas, Pumpkin Seeds
Tahini Caesar Dressing
Organic Gluten Free Blue Corn Chips$0.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1701 Arch St

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
