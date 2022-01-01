Go
Anita's Kitchen

Located in a historic building dating back to the late 1800s, 45 W Flint St. is the home of Anita’s Kitchen & AKtakeaway. Whether you prefer the fast convenience of AKtakeaway, or a more relaxed and intimate dining experience upstairs in Anita’s Kitchen, our downtown Lake Orion location is bringing a fresh new world approach to old world family traditions!

FALAFEL

45 W Flint St • $$

Avg 4.7 (372 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Cauliflower$7.00
Cauliflower florets flash-fried, served with dill tahini sauce. Kick it up a little...have them tossed in our zip sauce for just .50!
(vegan, gluten-free)
Stuffed Grape Leaves$8.00
House-rolled vine leaves with lamb and rice (gluten-free, soy-free, halal), or vegetarian style with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, parsley, and onion (vegetarian, gluten-free, soy-free). Both served with yogurt.
Chicken Feta Fattoush$13.00
Our traditional fattoush salad topped with chicken shawarma and feta cheese, tossed with fattoush dressing. (soy-free, halal)
Hommus
Choose our traditional, roasted red pepper, or jalapeño. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$7.00
Marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, garlic sauce, and pickles. (dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
Kebob Entrée$13.00
Choice of chicken, kafta, beef, or lamb kebob, with rice, hommus, and grilled vegetables. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
Fattoush
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, parsley, and toasted pita chips, tossed with fattoush dressing. (vegan, soy-free)
Garlic Sauce
House-made whipped garlic spread.
(vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
Chicken Shawarma Entrée$13.00
Marinated chicken served with rice, hommus, tabbouleh, garlic sauce, and pickles. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
Pita Bread$0.75
Delivered daily from Cedar's Bakery. (vegan, soy-free)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

45 W Flint St

Lake Orion MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
