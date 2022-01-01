Anjelica's Restaurant
Open today 1:01 PM - 9:00 PM
1926 Reviews
$$$
1070 Ocean Ave
Sea Bright, NJ 07760
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|1:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
1070 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright NJ 07760