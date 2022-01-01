Go
Anjelica's Restaurant

Open today 1:01 PM - 9:00 PM

1926 Reviews

$$$

1070 Ocean Ave

Sea Bright, NJ 07760

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Meatballs$24.00
pork meatballs, tomato sugo, parmigiano, home made ricotta, and grilled semolina
Chicken Parm$32.00
Halibut$45.00
panco encrusted halibut, over lobster risotto, spinach, and garlic citrus creme sauce.
Caesar$22.00
little gem lettuce, semolina croutons, classic caesar dressing.
Cacio E Pepe$32.00
pecorino romano, cracked black pepper.
Chicken Milanesa$32.00
fried scallopini of chicken, il verdi salad
Veal Saltimbocca$34.00
veal scallopini, prosciutto di parma, sage, mashed potatoes.
House Chopped$21.00
romaine lettuce, radicchio lettuce, endive, cucumber, vinegar peppers, red onion, chickpeas, parmigiano reggiano, red wine vinaigrette.
Ravoli Bolognese$32.00
beef and veal rage, parmigiano regianno
Spicy orecchiette vodka$30.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday1:01 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

1070 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright NJ 07760

