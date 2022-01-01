Anju Bar and Eatery
Anju is a Korean term for food eaten with alcohol...Bar food! Come try our unique Korean-inspired bar food and beverage offerings! Bringing a little of that LA and Korean bar culture to Seattle!
9641 15th Ave SW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9641 15th Ave SW
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Moonshot Coffee
Thanks for making Moonshot Coffee possible. Together we can get through this.
El Buho
Come in and enjoy!
Tomo
Come in and enjoy!
Can Bar
Come in and enjoy!