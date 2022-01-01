Go
Toast

Anju Bar and Eatery

Anju is a Korean term for food eaten with alcohol...Bar food! Come try our unique Korean-inspired bar food and beverage offerings! Bringing a little of that LA and Korean bar culture to Seattle!

9641 15th Ave SW • $$

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)

Popular Items

Japchae$11.00
Traditional Korean sweet potato noodles with mixed veggies and beef. Gluten-free. Can be made Vegan. Please specify.
Reheats well in microwave or skillet.
Side of Stir-fried Veggies$3.50
Stir-fried veggies are pan fried with our in-house bbq sauce, which is not vegetarian. This dish can be made vegan. Please specify.
Korean Curry w/ chicken$11.00
Classic Korean style curry with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chicken on a bed of rice. Not gluten-free. Contains dairy. Reheats well.
Diet Coke$2.00
Korean Curry - Vegetarian$10.00
Classic Korean style curry with potatoes, carrots, onions, on a bed of rice. Not gluten-free. Contains dairy. Comfort food!! Reheats well.
Side of Rice$2.00
Kimchi Fried Rice w/ Spam$11.00
Pan-fried rice with kimchi and spam. Spam can be optional. The classic comfort food. Reheats really well in microwave or on skillet.
Katsu / Teriyaki combo$11.00
Combo bowl of chicken katsu and teriyaki with rice. Not gluten-free. **Limited quantities each day.**
"Koreadilla" - no modifications$11.00
Sorry, no modifications to this item. Kimchi quesadilla with Korean bbq beef and cheese. No substitutions. Our homage to Roy Choi ! Reheats well on a skillet.
Korean Fried Chicken bites (boneless)$11.00
Classic boneless, crispy chicken bites with sweet/savory glaze. "dak-gang-jung" in Korean. Popular bar food snack, a little different from the classic bone-in Korean Fried Chicken.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9641 15th Ave SW

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Moonshot Coffee

No reviews yet

Thanks for making Moonshot Coffee possible. Together we can get through this.

El Buho

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tomo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Can Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston