Ankeny restaurants you'll love

Ankeny restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ankeny

Ankeny's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Juice & Smoothies
Middle Eastern
Must-try Ankeny restaurants

Fong's Pizza image

 

Fong's Pizza

1450 SW Vintage Pkwy Suite 120, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
*Crab Rangoon$23.99
Crab rangoon base, surimi, green onion, mozzarella, and asiago topped with crispy wontons and sweet chili lattice.
Bruschetta Chicken Wrap$11.49
Sliced grilled chicken breast, lightly seasoned and served wrapped in a soft, tomato-basil tortilla with our house-
made bruschetta, romaine lettuce, and mozzarella cheese.
Served with your choice of side.
Raspberry Cheesecake Egg Rolls$6.99
Delicious raspberry cheesecake fills two egg rolls that are lightly fried, drizzled with chocolate syrup, and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
The Whiskey House & Bourbon Grill image

 

The Whiskey House & Bourbon Grill

2510 SW White Birch Drive, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
WH Mushroom Burger$15.00
Cowboy Burger$15.00
Stiegl Radler$5.00
Wasabi image

 

Wasabi

1615 SW Main St #100, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Rangoon$12.00
6 crisp rangoons stuffed with cream cheese and shrimp.
Pork Dumpling$8.00
6 dumplings stuffed with pork and cabbage
Spicy Egg Drop Soup$4.00
Spicy egg drop soup
District 36 image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

District 36

1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Pollo Farfalle$19.00
Sauteed mushrooms, bacon and green onions. Tossed with linguine noodles and topped with slice chicken breast. (GFM)
Inside Out Crab Rangoon Dip$12.00
Fried wantons, sweet and sour sauce, and a crab rangoon cheese dip.
Salmon BLT$17.00
Seasoned and grilled salmon topped with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato. (GFM)
The Fletcher image

 

The Fletcher

1802 N. Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Brussels Sprouts$9.99
served with parmesan cheese and chipotle aioli
Cheesecake$8.00
NY Style cheesecake topped with strawberry puree and whipped cream
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$13.99
pounded breaded pork tenderloin, fried and served with house pickles and red onion on South Union bun
Lola's Fine Kitchen image

 

Lola's Fine Kitchen

1615 SW Main St Suite 106, Ankeny

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lola's CHICKEN NUGGETS$5.99
Choose fruit OR veg, SHAVE ICE not included($3)
Spring Rolls(v)(4)$7.49
Noodles and cabbage along with aromatics are wrapped into a spring roll wrapper and fried crispy. Served with our sweet chili sauce
Lumpia$7.99
OUR MOST POPULAR ITEM...seasoned ground beef and aromatics are wrapped in a crispy spring roll wrapper. A Filipino favorite!
Absolute Flavors Ghost Kitchen image

 

Absolute Flavors Ghost Kitchen

121 SE Shurfine Drive, Ankeny

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ol' Crusty Cluck$8.49
A tender juicy chicken breast, lightly breaded and fried, topped with lettuce slaw, tomatoes and ornery sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of sidewinder fries.
Ranch Hand$9.99
Our take on the classic Chicken Bacon Ranch. Our crispy fried chicken breast served with Lettuce slaw, tomatoes, bacon and house ranch dressing on homemade focaccia bread. Served with sidewinder fries.
Nashville Hottie$9.99
Our breaded chicken breast, dunked in Nashville Hot sauce, served on grilled Texas toast with lettuce slaw, mayo and pickles. Served with a side of sidewinder fries.
Uptown Garage Brewing Company image

 

Uptown Garage Brewing Company

305 SW Walnut St, Ankeny

Avg 4.9 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reclaimed Rails Blood Orange Wheat Crowler$8.00
Adventurous Lil Warrior Hazy Crowler$11.00
Competitive League (Team of 2)$60.00
Big Acai Bowls - Ankeny image

 

Big Acai Bowls - Ankeny

1711 SW Plaza Parkway, Ankeny

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sorbet Mix POWER$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. The Power size sorbet mix bowl is served in a 20-oz. bowl with your choice of sorbet bases, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
Acai BIG$12.00
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
COCONUT POWER$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
Wheel House Pizzeria & Pub image

 

Wheel House Pizzeria & Pub

106 Sw State St Ste 100, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Silk Elephant

2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Juice Company Ankeny

833 E 1st St, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Sports Page Bar and Grill - Ankeny

701 North Ankeny Boulevard, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Other Place

2010 SE Delaware Ave Suite 260, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

30 Hop - Ankeny

1615 SW Main Street, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ankeny

Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

Cheesecake

French Fries

More near Ankeny to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
