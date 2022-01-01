Ankeny restaurants you'll love
Ankeny's top cuisines
Must-try Ankeny restaurants
More about Fong's Pizza
Fong's Pizza
1450 SW Vintage Pkwy Suite 120, Ankeny
|Popular items
|*Crab Rangoon
|$23.99
Crab rangoon base, surimi, green onion, mozzarella, and asiago topped with crispy wontons and sweet chili lattice.
|Bruschetta Chicken Wrap
|$11.49
Sliced grilled chicken breast, lightly seasoned and served wrapped in a soft, tomato-basil tortilla with our house-
made bruschetta, romaine lettuce, and mozzarella cheese.
Served with your choice of side.
|Raspberry Cheesecake Egg Rolls
|$6.99
Delicious raspberry cheesecake fills two egg rolls that are lightly fried, drizzled with chocolate syrup, and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
More about The Whiskey House & Bourbon Grill
The Whiskey House & Bourbon Grill
2510 SW White Birch Drive, Ankeny
|Popular items
|WH Mushroom Burger
|$15.00
|Cowboy Burger
|$15.00
|Stiegl Radler
|$5.00
More about Wasabi
Wasabi
1615 SW Main St #100, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Shrimp Rangoon
|$12.00
6 crisp rangoons stuffed with cream cheese and shrimp.
|Pork Dumpling
|$8.00
6 dumplings stuffed with pork and cabbage
|Spicy Egg Drop Soup
|$4.00
Spicy egg drop soup
More about District 36
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
District 36
1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Grilled Pollo Farfalle
|$19.00
Sauteed mushrooms, bacon and green onions. Tossed with linguine noodles and topped with slice chicken breast. (GFM)
|Inside Out Crab Rangoon Dip
|$12.00
Fried wantons, sweet and sour sauce, and a crab rangoon cheese dip.
|Salmon BLT
|$17.00
Seasoned and grilled salmon topped with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato. (GFM)
More about The Fletcher
The Fletcher
1802 N. Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$9.99
served with parmesan cheese and chipotle aioli
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
NY Style cheesecake topped with strawberry puree and whipped cream
|Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
|$13.99
pounded breaded pork tenderloin, fried and served with house pickles and red onion on South Union bun
More about Lola's Fine Kitchen
Lola's Fine Kitchen
1615 SW Main St Suite 106, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Lola's CHICKEN NUGGETS
|$5.99
Choose fruit OR veg, SHAVE ICE not included($3)
|Spring Rolls(v)(4)
|$7.49
Noodles and cabbage along with aromatics are wrapped into a spring roll wrapper and fried crispy. Served with our sweet chili sauce
|Lumpia
|$7.99
OUR MOST POPULAR ITEM...seasoned ground beef and aromatics are wrapped in a crispy spring roll wrapper. A Filipino favorite!
More about Absolute Flavors Ghost Kitchen
Absolute Flavors Ghost Kitchen
121 SE Shurfine Drive, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Ol' Crusty Cluck
|$8.49
A tender juicy chicken breast, lightly breaded and fried, topped with lettuce slaw, tomatoes and ornery sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of sidewinder fries.
|Ranch Hand
|$9.99
Our take on the classic Chicken Bacon Ranch. Our crispy fried chicken breast served with Lettuce slaw, tomatoes, bacon and house ranch dressing on homemade focaccia bread. Served with sidewinder fries.
|Nashville Hottie
|$9.99
Our breaded chicken breast, dunked in Nashville Hot sauce, served on grilled Texas toast with lettuce slaw, mayo and pickles. Served with a side of sidewinder fries.
More about Uptown Garage Brewing Company
Uptown Garage Brewing Company
305 SW Walnut St, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Reclaimed Rails Blood Orange Wheat Crowler
|$8.00
|Adventurous Lil Warrior Hazy Crowler
|$11.00
|Competitive League (Team of 2)
|$60.00
More about Big Acai Bowls - Ankeny
Big Acai Bowls - Ankeny
1711 SW Plaza Parkway, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Sorbet Mix POWER
|$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. The Power size sorbet mix bowl is served in a 20-oz. bowl with your choice of sorbet bases, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
|Acai BIG
|$12.00
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
|COCONUT POWER
|$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
More about Wheel House Pizzeria & Pub
Wheel House Pizzeria & Pub
106 Sw State St Ste 100, Ankeny
More about Silk Elephant
Silk Elephant
2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108, Ankeny
More about The Juice Company Ankeny
The Juice Company Ankeny
833 E 1st St, Ankeny
More about The Sports Page Bar and Grill - Ankeny
The Sports Page Bar and Grill - Ankeny
701 North Ankeny Boulevard, Ankeny
More about The Other Place
The Other Place
2010 SE Delaware Ave Suite 260, Ankeny
More about 30 Hop - Ankeny
30 Hop - Ankeny
1615 SW Main Street, Ankeny