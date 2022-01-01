Buffalo chicken salad in Ankeny
Ankeny restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
The Other Place Ankeny
2010 SE Delaware Ave, Ankeny
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Fresh chicken tenders, green peppers & onions sautéed in our Santa Fe sauce and topped with red peppers & tortilla chips. Served with salsa and ranch dressing.
30 Hop - Ankeny
1615 SW Main Street, Ankeny
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.95
crispy chicken, mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn salsa, carrot, blue cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, ranch dressing
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.95
grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn salsa, carrot, blue cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, ranch dressing