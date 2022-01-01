Buffalo chicken salad in Ankeny

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Other Place Ankeny

2010 SE Delaware Ave, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.50
Fresh chicken tenders, green peppers & onions sautéed in our Santa Fe sauce and topped with red peppers & tortilla chips. Served with salsa and ranch dressing.
More about The Other Place Ankeny
Item pic

 

30 Hop - Ankeny

1615 SW Main Street, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.95
crispy chicken, mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn salsa, carrot, blue cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, ranch dressing
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.95
grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, mixed greens, avocado, tomato, corn salsa, carrot, blue cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, ranch dressing
More about 30 Hop - Ankeny

