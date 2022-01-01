Cheesecake in
Ankeny
/
Ankeny
/
Cheesecake
Ankeny restaurants that serve cheesecake
Fong's Pizza
1450 SW Vintage Pkwy Suite 120, Ankeny
No reviews yet
Raspberry Cheesecake Egg Rolls
$6.99
Delicious raspberry cheesecake fills two egg rolls that are lightly fried, drizzled with chocolate syrup, and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
More about Fong's Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Ankeny
French Fries
Crab Rangoon
Rangoon
More near Ankeny to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
West Des Moines
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Ames
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Clive
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Urbandale
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Grimes
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Altoona
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Waukee
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Ames
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(187 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston