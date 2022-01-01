Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken rolls in
Ankeny
/
Ankeny
/
Chicken Rolls
Ankeny restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Wasabi
1615 SW Main St #100, Ankeny
No reviews yet
Chicken Tempura Roll
$8.00
More about Wasabi
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny
Avg 4.4
(938 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
$10.00
More about District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
Browse other tasty dishes in Ankeny
Cowboy Burgers
Crab Rangoon
Sweet Potato Fries
Curry
Garlic Bread
Chicken Nuggets
Egg Rolls
Cake
More near Ankeny to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
West Des Moines
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Ames
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Clive
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Grimes
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Urbandale
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
Altoona
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Waukee
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Ames
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(223 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(321 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston