Chicken sandwiches in Ankeny

Ankeny restaurants
Ankeny restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Whiskey House & Bourbon Grill image

 

The Whiskey House & Bourbon Grill

2510 SW White Birch Drive, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about The Whiskey House & Bourbon Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille

1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Head breaded chicken breast tossed in our own buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hand breaded chicken breast, topped with bacon and provolone cheese.
More about District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
The Fletcher image

 

The Fletcher

1802 N. Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
pickle-brined and fried chicken breast, pickles, shredded lettuce, red onion and mayo on South Union bun
Avocado Chicken Sandwich$13.99
grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo
More about The Fletcher
Yankee Clipper image

TACOS • GRILL

Yankee Clipper

312 SW Maple St, Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (467 reviews)
Breaded Chicken Sandwich$8.50
More about Yankee Clipper

