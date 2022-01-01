Chicken sandwiches in Ankeny
Ankeny restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Whiskey House & Bourbon Grill
The Whiskey House & Bourbon Grill
2510 SW White Birch Drive, Ankeny
|The Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
More about District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Head breaded chicken breast tossed in our own buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hand breaded chicken breast, topped with bacon and provolone cheese.
More about The Fletcher
The Fletcher
1802 N. Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
pickle-brined and fried chicken breast, pickles, shredded lettuce, red onion and mayo on South Union bun
|Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, chipotle mayo