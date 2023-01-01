Chicken wraps in Ankeny
Ankeny restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about The Whiskey House
The Whiskey House
2510 SW White Birch Drive, Ankeny
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
More about The Other Place Ankeny
The Other Place Ankeny
2010 SE Delaware Ave, Ankeny
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.
|Cajun Chicken Pepper-Jack Wrap
|$11.50
Char-grilled chicken breast coated with Cajun seasoning & topped with our house made ranch dressing, pepper jack cheese, lettuce & tomato.