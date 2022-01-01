Crispy chicken in Ankeny
Ankeny restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Silk Elephant
Silk Elephant
2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108, Ankeny
|Crispy Peanut Chicken
|$16.00
Tender sliced chicken, lightly breaded, and deep fried to perfection. Topped with our creamy peanut infused curry sauce and ground peanuts.
More about Wasabi
Wasabi
1615 SW Main St #100, Ankeny
|Kids Crispy Chicken
|$7.00
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Wonton
|$10.00
Fried homemade spicy chicken dumplings topped with a spicy sesame dressing, green onions and cilantro.
More about District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hand breaded chicken breast, topped with bacon and provolone cheese.