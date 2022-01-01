Curry in Ankeny
Silk Elephant
2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108, Ankeny
|Green Curry (GF)
|$15.00
Thai green curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, and zucchini.
|Yellow Curry (GF)
|$15.00
Spice blend Thai yellow curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, and onions.
|L - Red Curry (GF)
|$11.95
Spicy Thai red curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, and zucchini.
Wasabi
1615 SW Main St #100, Ankeny
|Chicken Red Curry Noodle
|$16.00
Lo Mein noodles in a spicy curry sauce with chicken and cherry tomatoes topped with cilantro garnish.
|Chicken Red Curry w/ RICE
|$17.00
|Shrimp Red Curry Noodle
|$17.00
Lo Mein noodles in a spicy curry sauce with Shrimp and cherry tomatoes topped with cilantro garnish.