Massaman curry in Ankeny
Ankeny restaurants that serve massaman curry
More about Siam Table - 757 N Ankeny Blvd
Siam Table - 757 N Ankeny Blvd
757 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny
|Massaman Curry (GF)
|$13.95
Thai massaman curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, onions, and topped with peanuts
More about Silk Elephant - 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108
Silk Elephant - 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108
2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108, Ankeny
|Lunch- Massaman Curry (GF)
|$11.95
Savory Thai massaman curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, onions, and topped with roasted peanuts.
|Massaman Curry (GF)
|$15.00
Savory Thai massaman curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, onions, and topped with roasted peanuts.