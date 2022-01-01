Nachos in Ankeny
Ankeny restaurants that serve nachos
Flame Cantina
1315 SW Oralabor Rd Suite 101, Ankeny
|Nachos
|$8.00
Homemade tortilla chips topped with triple cheese and queso, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, and black beans (GF)
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny
|Blackened Shrimp Nachos
|$14.00
Nachos layered with blackened shrimp, cheese, red chili aioli, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Breakfast Nachos
|$14.00
Crispy Fried Potatoes, Sausage or Bacon, Scrambled Egg, Cheese, Red Chili Aioli, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream.