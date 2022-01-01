Noodle soup in Ankeny
Ankeny restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Siam Table - 757 N Ankeny Blvd
Siam Table - 757 N Ankeny Blvd
757 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny
|Noodle Soup (GF)
|$12.95
Steamed thin rice noodles and bean sprouts cooked in a special homemade beef broth.
More about Silk Elephant - 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108
Silk Elephant - 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108
2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108, Ankeny
|Lunch-Tom Yum Noodle Soup (GF)
|$11.95
Rice noodles cooked in Thai hot and sour soup with mushrooms, onions and cherry tomatoes in homemade vegetable broth. Garnished with minced green onions.
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup (GF)
|$16.00
Rice noodles cooked in Thai hot and sour soup with mushrooms, onions and cherry tomatoes in homemade vegetable broth. Garnished with minced green onions.
|Coconut Noodle Soup (GF)
|$17.00
Rice noodles cooked in Thai coconut milk soup with onions and mushrooms in homemade vegetable broth. Garnished with minced green onions.