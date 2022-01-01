Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Ankeny

Go
Ankeny restaurants
Toast

Ankeny restaurants that serve noodle soup

Main pic

 

Siam Table - 757 N Ankeny Blvd

757 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Noodle Soup (GF)$12.95
Steamed thin rice noodles and bean sprouts cooked in a special homemade beef broth.
More about Siam Table - 757 N Ankeny Blvd
Consumer pic

 

Silk Elephant - 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108

2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch-Tom Yum Noodle Soup (GF)$11.95
Rice noodles cooked in Thai hot and sour soup with mushrooms, onions and cherry tomatoes in homemade vegetable broth. Garnished with minced green onions.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup (GF)$16.00
Rice noodles cooked in Thai hot and sour soup with mushrooms, onions and cherry tomatoes in homemade vegetable broth. Garnished with minced green onions.
Coconut Noodle Soup (GF)$17.00
Rice noodles cooked in Thai coconut milk soup with onions and mushrooms in homemade vegetable broth. Garnished with minced green onions.
More about Silk Elephant - 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108

Browse other tasty dishes in Ankeny

Massaman Curry

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Nuggets

Corn Dogs

Calamari

Panang Curry

Fried Rice

Rangoon

Map

More near Ankeny to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston