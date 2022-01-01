Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Ankeny

Ankeny restaurants
Ankeny restaurants that serve pad thai

Main pic

 

Silk Elephant

2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
L - Pad Thai$10.95
Thai famous stir-fried thin rice noodles with special Pad Thai sauce, eggs, green onions, and bean sprouts. Garnished with a side of fresh lime and ground peanuts.
Pad Thai$15.00
Thai famous stir-fried thin rice noodles with special Pad Thai sauce, eggs, green onions, and bean sprouts. Garnished with a side of fresh lime and ground peanuts.
More about Silk Elephant
Wasabi image

 

Wasabi

1615 SW Main St #100, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Pad Thai$15.00
Rice noodles with egg, mixed veggies, pork and a side of peanuts and lime
Combination Pad Thai$19.00
Rice noodles with egg and a combination of chicken, pork and shrimp, and a side of peanuts and lime.
Beef Pad Thai$17.00
Rice noodles with egg, beef, mixed veggies and a side of peanuts and lime.
More about Wasabi

