Pad thai in Ankeny

Silk Elephant
2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108, Ankeny
|L - Pad Thai
|$10.95
Thai famous stir-fried thin rice noodles with special Pad Thai sauce, eggs, green onions, and bean sprouts. Garnished with a side of fresh lime and ground peanuts.
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
Thai famous stir-fried thin rice noodles with special Pad Thai sauce, eggs, green onions, and bean sprouts. Garnished with a side of fresh lime and ground peanuts.
Wasabi
1615 SW Main St #100, Ankeny
|Pork Pad Thai
|$15.00
Rice noodles with egg, mixed veggies, pork and a side of peanuts and lime
|Combination Pad Thai
|$19.00
Rice noodles with egg and a combination of chicken, pork and shrimp, and a side of peanuts and lime.
|Beef Pad Thai
|$17.00
Rice noodles with egg, beef, mixed veggies and a side of peanuts and lime.