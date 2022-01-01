Pies in Ankeny
Ankeny restaurants that serve pies
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny
|Candy Bar Pie
|$7.00
Oreo crust and vanilla bean ice cream topped with crushed up snickers and heath bar. Drizzled with chocolate and caramel syrup.
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Key lime pie filling with a graham cracker crust.
The Ornery Chicken & The Crafty Mac
121 SE Shurfine Drive, Ankeny
|Chicken Pot Pie Mac
|$7.99
Just like Grandma used to make. Monterey Jack base with shredded cheddar tossed with grilled chicken, peas, carrots, and cream of chicken soup. Topped with freshly baked pie crust squares.