Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Ankeny

Go
Ankeny restaurants
Toast

Ankeny restaurants that serve pies

13a696a6-1dc4-48a1-9fc2-19c252fa018d image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille

1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Candy Bar Pie$7.00
Oreo crust and vanilla bean ice cream topped with crushed up snickers and heath bar. Drizzled with chocolate and caramel syrup.
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Key lime pie filling with a graham cracker crust.
More about District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
Item pic

 

The Ornery Chicken & The Crafty Mac

121 SE Shurfine Drive, Ankeny

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie Mac$7.99
Just like Grandma used to make. Monterey Jack base with shredded cheddar tossed with grilled chicken, peas, carrots, and cream of chicken soup. Topped with freshly baked pie crust squares.
More about The Ornery Chicken & The Crafty Mac

Browse other tasty dishes in Ankeny

Wontons

Pad Thai

Crispy Chicken

Cake

Curry

Chicken Nuggets

Chili

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Ankeny to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston