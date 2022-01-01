Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ankeny restaurants you'll love

Go
Ankeny restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ankeny

Must-try Ankeny restaurants

Main pic

 

Siam Table - 757 N Ankeny Blvd

757 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Rangoon$8.95
(5pc) Deep fried wonton skin filled with cream cheese and crab. Served with our sweet & sour sauce.
Yellow Curry (GF)$13.95
Thai spiced yellow curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, and onions.
Pad See Ew$12.95
Stir fried flat rice noodles with eggs, broccoli, and flavored with our homemade sweet soy sauce.
More about Siam Table - 757 N Ankeny Blvd
Consumer pic

 

Silk Elephant - 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108

2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Angry Elephant$14.00
Traditional Thai stir fried dish with mushrooms, red bell peppers, carrots, and onions cooked with our spicy basil pesto and homemade basil sauce.
Orange Chicken$15.00
Tender sliced chicken, lightly breaded, and deep fried to perfection. Then tossed in our citrusy caramelized orange sauce.
Pad Thai$15.00
Thai famous stir-fried thin rice noodles with special Pad Thai sauce, eggs, green onions, and bean sprouts. Garnished with a side of fresh lime and ground peanuts.
More about Silk Elephant - 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108
Consumer pic

 

Flame Cantina

1315 SW Oralabor Rd Suite 101, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Trio Homemade Tortilla Chips$11.00
Homemade tortilla chips, guacamole, queso, and, choice of Flame salsa
Al Pastor Tacos$11.00
Marinated pork tenderloin with Yucatan native spices and topped with pineapple pico, cilantro and green tomatillo salsa (GF)
Loaded Asada Fries$10.00
Flame fries loaded with homemade queso, triple cheese and topped with crema and pico de gallo
More about Flame Cantina
The Whiskey House & Bourbon Grill image

 

The Whiskey House

2510 SW White Birch Drive, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Sprouts$9.00
Cuban$16.00
Fettuccine Bordelaise$12.00
More about The Whiskey House
Wasabi image

 

Wasabi - Ankeny

1615 SW Main St #100, Ankeny

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rock n Roll$16.00
Spicy tuna, kanikama, mango, white tuna, cream cheese tempura fried topped with spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Tempura shrimp with cucumber and avocado.
Pork Dumpling$8.00
6 dumplings stuffed with pork and cabbage
More about Wasabi - Ankeny
District 36 image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille

1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lemon Garlic Shrimp Pasta$22.00
Broccoli, julienne veggies, and shrimp tossed in a lemon butter. (GFM)
Spinach And Artichoke Dip$12.00
Fried chips with a special house made spinach and artichoke dip.
Peppercorn Steak Deburgo$26.00
Tender seasoned petite shoulder filet, rolled in peppercorns, grilled and smothered in sauteed mushrooms and a garlic herb sauce.
More about District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
Consumer pic

 

The Other Place Ankeny

2010 SE Delaware Ave, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Basket$12.00
Served with your choice of ranch or house made honey mustard.
Chef Salad$12.50
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, fresh mushrooms, sliced egg, ham, turkey & cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Wings (12)$14.50
Served with celery and your choice of sauce.
More about The Other Place Ankeny
Banner pic

 

The Ornery Chicken & The Crafty Mac

121 SE Shurfine Drive, Ankeny

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nashville Hottie$9.99
Our breaded chicken breast, dunked in Nashville Hot sauce, served on grilled Texas toast with lettuce slaw, mayo and pickles. Served with a side of sidewinder fries.
Ruffled Feathers Bowl$8.99
Our freshly fried chicken tenders served cut and served next to delicious buttered corn and mashed potatoes smothered with country gravy.
4 piece Tenders$6.99
4 delicious breaded chicken breast tenders served with a slice of garlic Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce.
More about The Ornery Chicken & The Crafty Mac
Uptown Garage Brewing Company image

 

Uptown Garage Brewing Company

305 SW Walnut St, Ankeny

Avg 4.9 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bar Seat w/ drink ticket$15.00
Bar Seat$15.00
Table for 6$90.00
More about Uptown Garage Brewing Company
Big Acai Bowls - Ankeny image

 

Big Acai - Ankeny

1711 SW Plaza Parkway, Ankeny

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Acai CLASSIC$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
COCONUT POWER$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
COCONUT BIG$13.00
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
More about Big Acai - Ankeny
Consumer pic

 

30 Hop - Ankeny

1615 SW Main Street, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Poke Bowl$16.95
marinated tuna, wonton, sesame, carrot, guac, edamame, radish, cucumber, rice, seaweed salad, mixed greens, yuzu
Creamy Brie Burger$15.95
certified angus beef patties, brie cheese, tomato compote, arugula, herb aioli
Beast Burger$17.95
waygu beef, bison, elk, pork, caramelized onion, fontina, hunters sauce, lettuce, tomato
More about 30 Hop - Ankeny
Fong's Pizza image

 

Fong's Pizza, Ankeny

1450 SW Vintage Pkwy Suite 120, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Fong's Pizza, Ankeny
Main pic

 

Naughtea - 1810 SW White Birch Cir Suite 115, Ankeny IA 50023

1810 SW White Birch Cir, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Naughtea - 1810 SW White Birch Cir Suite 115, Ankeny IA 50023
Yankee Clipper image

TACOS • GRILL

Yankee Clipper

312 SW Maple St, Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (467 reviews)
More about Yankee Clipper
Waterfront Seafood image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Waterfront Seafood - Ankeny

2414 SE Tones Dr, Ankeny

Avg 4.1 (251 reviews)
More about Waterfront Seafood - Ankeny
HuHot Mongolian Grill image

 

HuHot Mongolian Grill - Ankeny

2310 SE Delaware, Ankeny

No reviews yet
More about HuHot Mongolian Grill - Ankeny
Main pic

 

Toast Event Center - 1345 SW Park Square Drive Suite 300

1345 SW Park Square Drive Suite 300, Ankeny

No reviews yet
More about Toast Event Center - 1345 SW Park Square Drive Suite 300
Main pic

 

Which Wich - Ankeny, IA - Northview Centre

1550 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny

No reviews yet
More about Which Wich - Ankeny, IA - Northview Centre
Restaurant banner

 

The Juice Company Ankeny - 833 E 1st St

833 E 1st St, Ankeny

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about The Juice Company Ankeny - 833 E 1st St
Restaurant banner

 

Ocha Bubble Tea (Ankeny) - 802 SE Oralabor

802 SE Oralabor, Ankeny

No reviews yet
More about Ocha Bubble Tea (Ankeny) - 802 SE Oralabor

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ankeny

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

French Fries

Crab Rangoon

Rangoon

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Ankeny to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (274 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (719 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston