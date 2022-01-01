Ankeny restaurants you'll love
Must-try Ankeny restaurants
More about Siam Table - 757 N Ankeny Blvd
Siam Table - 757 N Ankeny Blvd
757 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoon
|$8.95
(5pc) Deep fried wonton skin filled with cream cheese and crab. Served with our sweet & sour sauce.
|Yellow Curry (GF)
|$13.95
Thai spiced yellow curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, and onions.
|Pad See Ew
|$12.95
Stir fried flat rice noodles with eggs, broccoli, and flavored with our homemade sweet soy sauce.
More about Silk Elephant - 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108
Silk Elephant - 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108
2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Angry Elephant
|$14.00
Traditional Thai stir fried dish with mushrooms, red bell peppers, carrots, and onions cooked with our spicy basil pesto and homemade basil sauce.
|Orange Chicken
|$15.00
Tender sliced chicken, lightly breaded, and deep fried to perfection. Then tossed in our citrusy caramelized orange sauce.
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
Thai famous stir-fried thin rice noodles with special Pad Thai sauce, eggs, green onions, and bean sprouts. Garnished with a side of fresh lime and ground peanuts.
More about Flame Cantina
Flame Cantina
1315 SW Oralabor Rd Suite 101, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Trio Homemade Tortilla Chips
|$11.00
Homemade tortilla chips, guacamole, queso, and, choice of Flame salsa
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$11.00
Marinated pork tenderloin with Yucatan native spices and topped with pineapple pico, cilantro and green tomatillo salsa (GF)
|Loaded Asada Fries
|$10.00
Flame fries loaded with homemade queso, triple cheese and topped with crema and pico de gallo
More about The Whiskey House
The Whiskey House
2510 SW White Birch Drive, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Fried Sprouts
|$9.00
|Cuban
|$16.00
|Fettuccine Bordelaise
|$12.00
More about Wasabi - Ankeny
Wasabi - Ankeny
1615 SW Main St #100, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Rock n Roll
|$16.00
Spicy tuna, kanikama, mango, white tuna, cream cheese tempura fried topped with spicy mayo and unagi sauce
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
Tempura shrimp with cucumber and avocado.
|Pork Dumpling
|$8.00
6 dumplings stuffed with pork and cabbage
More about District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Lemon Garlic Shrimp Pasta
|$22.00
Broccoli, julienne veggies, and shrimp tossed in a lemon butter. (GFM)
|Spinach And Artichoke Dip
|$12.00
Fried chips with a special house made spinach and artichoke dip.
|Peppercorn Steak Deburgo
|$26.00
Tender seasoned petite shoulder filet, rolled in peppercorns, grilled and smothered in sauteed mushrooms and a garlic herb sauce.
More about The Other Place Ankeny
The Other Place Ankeny
2010 SE Delaware Ave, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Chicken Basket
|$12.00
Served with your choice of ranch or house made honey mustard.
|Chef Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, fresh mushrooms, sliced egg, ham, turkey & cheddar cheese.
|Buffalo Wings (12)
|$14.50
Served with celery and your choice of sauce.
More about The Ornery Chicken & The Crafty Mac
The Ornery Chicken & The Crafty Mac
121 SE Shurfine Drive, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Nashville Hottie
|$9.99
Our breaded chicken breast, dunked in Nashville Hot sauce, served on grilled Texas toast with lettuce slaw, mayo and pickles. Served with a side of sidewinder fries.
|Ruffled Feathers Bowl
|$8.99
Our freshly fried chicken tenders served cut and served next to delicious buttered corn and mashed potatoes smothered with country gravy.
|4 piece Tenders
|$6.99
4 delicious breaded chicken breast tenders served with a slice of garlic Texas toast and your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Uptown Garage Brewing Company
Uptown Garage Brewing Company
305 SW Walnut St, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Bar Seat w/ drink ticket
|$15.00
|Bar Seat
|$15.00
|Table for 6
|$90.00
More about Big Acai - Ankeny
Big Acai - Ankeny
1711 SW Plaza Parkway, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Acai CLASSIC
|$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
|COCONUT POWER
|$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
|COCONUT BIG
|$13.00
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
More about 30 Hop - Ankeny
30 Hop - Ankeny
1615 SW Main Street, Ankeny
|Popular items
|Poke Bowl
|$16.95
marinated tuna, wonton, sesame, carrot, guac, edamame, radish, cucumber, rice, seaweed salad, mixed greens, yuzu
|Creamy Brie Burger
|$15.95
certified angus beef patties, brie cheese, tomato compote, arugula, herb aioli
|Beast Burger
|$17.95
waygu beef, bison, elk, pork, caramelized onion, fontina, hunters sauce, lettuce, tomato
More about Naughtea - 1810 SW White Birch Cir Suite 115, Ankeny IA 50023
Naughtea - 1810 SW White Birch Cir Suite 115, Ankeny IA 50023
1810 SW White Birch Cir, Ankeny
More about Waterfront Seafood - Ankeny
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Waterfront Seafood - Ankeny
2414 SE Tones Dr, Ankeny
More about HuHot Mongolian Grill - Ankeny
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Ankeny
2310 SE Delaware, Ankeny
More about Toast Event Center - 1345 SW Park Square Drive Suite 300
Toast Event Center - 1345 SW Park Square Drive Suite 300
1345 SW Park Square Drive Suite 300, Ankeny
More about Which Wich - Ankeny, IA - Northview Centre
Which Wich - Ankeny, IA - Northview Centre
1550 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny
More about The Juice Company Ankeny - 833 E 1st St
The Juice Company Ankeny - 833 E 1st St
833 E 1st St, Ankeny
More about Ocha Bubble Tea (Ankeny) - 802 SE Oralabor
Ocha Bubble Tea (Ankeny) - 802 SE Oralabor
802 SE Oralabor, Ankeny