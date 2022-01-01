Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Ankeny

Ankeny restaurants
Ankeny restaurants that serve salmon

Flame Cantina

1315 SW Oralabor Rd Suite 101, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lime Vinaigrette Salmon Salad$17.00
Mixed greens in a lime vinaigrette, tomatoes, radishes, cucumbers, onions and topped with grilled salmon and crispy tortilla strips (GF)
More about Flame Cantina
Wasabi

1615 SW Main St #100, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Sashimi$7.50
Salmon Cucumber Roll$9.00
Salmon and Cucumber
Spicy Salmon Roll$9.00
Spicy salmon
More about Wasabi
District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille

1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
District Salmon$27.00
8oz hand cut salmon, marinated in a blend of Hawaiian juices and spices.
Atlantic Salmon$26.00
Grilled, blackened, or mojito lime. (GF)
Salmon BLT$18.00
Seasoned and grilled salmon topped with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato. (GFM)
More about District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
The Fletcher

1802 N. Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Salmon$30.00
8 oz salmon filet with Cajun cream sauce, sauteed broccolini and roasted red potatoes
More about The Fletcher

