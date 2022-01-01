Salmon in Ankeny
Ankeny restaurants that serve salmon
Flame Cantina
1315 SW Oralabor Rd Suite 101, Ankeny
|Lime Vinaigrette Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Mixed greens in a lime vinaigrette, tomatoes, radishes, cucumbers, onions and topped with grilled salmon and crispy tortilla strips (GF)
Wasabi
1615 SW Main St #100, Ankeny
|Salmon Sashimi
|$7.50
|Salmon Cucumber Roll
|$9.00
Salmon and Cucumber
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$9.00
Spicy salmon
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny
|District Salmon
|$27.00
8oz hand cut salmon, marinated in a blend of Hawaiian juices and spices.
|Atlantic Salmon
|$26.00
Grilled, blackened, or mojito lime. (GF)
|Salmon BLT
|$18.00
Seasoned and grilled salmon topped with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato. (GFM)