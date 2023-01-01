Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Ankeny

Ankeny restaurants
Ankeny restaurants that serve scallops

Wasabi image

 

Wasabi - Ankeny

1615 SW Main St #100, Ankeny

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Scallop Roll$12.00
Spicy scallop
More about Wasabi - Ankeny
Consumer pic

 

Magee's Irish Pub & Eatery -

1610 SW Main Street, Suite 107, Ankeny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
U12 Atlantic Sea Scallops$33.00
More about Magee's Irish Pub & Eatery -

